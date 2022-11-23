UGI Corporation (UGI) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 32.62% Upside

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is -11.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.19 and a high of $47.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGI stock was last observed hovering at around $40.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.62% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -12.31% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.43, the stock is 12.08% and 16.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 6.81% off its SMA200. UGI registered -9.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.96%.

The stock witnessed a 23.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.42%, and is 6.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

UGI Corporation (UGI) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $8.03B and $10.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.15 and Fwd P/E is 12.68. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.62% and -14.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

UGI Corporation (UGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UGI Corporation (UGI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UGI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.50% this year.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.19M, and float is at 208.07M with Short Float at 2.12%.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at UGI Corporation (UGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gaudiosi Monica M,the company’sVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Gaudiosi Monica M sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $35.31 per share for a total of $2.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61109.0 shares.

UGI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Perreault Roger (President & CEO) sold a total of 16,341 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $35.01 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37560.0 shares of the UGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Walsh John L (Director) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $39.05 for $2.93 million. The insider now directly holds 429,734 shares of UGI Corporation (UGI).

UGI Corporation (UGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 4.48% up over the past 12 months and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is 5.62% higher over the same period. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is 22.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.