US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is 3.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.49 and a high of $39.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USFD stock was last observed hovering at around $35.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89%.

Currently trading at $35.97, the stock is 14.86% and 23.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 9.80% off its SMA200. USFD registered 3.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.15%.

The stock witnessed a 28.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.08%, and is 5.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $8.07B and $33.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.87 and Fwd P/E is 13.46. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.11% and -9.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 146.60% this year.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.00M, and float is at 217.08M with Short Float at 1.35%.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Locascio Dirk J.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Locascio Dirk J. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $33.00 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Iacobucci Andrew E. (Interim CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $34.00 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the USFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Guberman Steven (EVP, Nationally Managed Bus.) disposed off 75,079 shares at an average price of $32.50 for $2.44 million. The insider now directly holds 118,808 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading 4.77% up over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is -1.43% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -35.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.