Vistra Corp. (VST) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) is 2.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.65 and a high of $27.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VST stock was last observed hovering at around $22.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.06% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 19.21% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.43, the stock is 1.75% and 2.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock -1.08% off its SMA200. VST registered 15.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.05%.

The stock witnessed a 9.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.99%, and is 3.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Vistra Corp. (VST) has around 5060 employees, a market worth around $9.14B and $13.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.76. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.24% and -14.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

Vistra Corp. (VST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vistra Corp. (VST) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vistra Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -304.00% this year.

Vistra Corp. (VST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 413.76M, and float is at 396.41M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Vistra Corp. (VST) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Vistra Corp. (VST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HELM SCOTT B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HELM SCOTT B bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $23.39 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Vistra Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that HELM SCOTT B (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $23.49 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the VST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, HELM SCOTT B (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $23.87 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 308,201 shares of Vistra Corp. (VST).

Vistra Corp. (VST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -3.72% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 4.48% higher over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 11.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.