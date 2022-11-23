What should you know before buying stock in The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is -47.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.00 and a high of $110.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTD stock was last observed hovering at around $48.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.24% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -79.19% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.38, the stock is -2.86% and -12.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -17.12% off its SMA200. TTD registered -53.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.09%.

The stock witnessed a -13.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.29%, and is -9.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has around 1967 employees, a market worth around $23.82B and $1.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.02. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.05% and -56.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.10% this year.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 487.96M, and float is at 441.17M with Short Float at 3.49%.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 1,137 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $74.96 per share for a total of $85230.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

The Trade Desk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,676 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $72.50 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the TTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, WELLS DAVID B (Director) acquired 17,500 shares at an average price of $45.81 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 106,570 shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) that is trading -78.85% down over the past 12 months.