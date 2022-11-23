Why Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) is 4.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $166.63 and a high of $221.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HON stock was last observed hovering at around $216.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.2% off its average median price target of $213.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.85% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -16.98% lower than the price target low of $187.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $218.76, the stock is 5.52% and 16.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 15.74% off its SMA200. HON registered 0.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.16%.

The stock witnessed a 17.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.60%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has around 99000 employees, a market worth around $147.06B and $34.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.98 and Fwd P/E is 23.68. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.28% and -1.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.80% this year.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 674.10M, and float is at 671.54M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koutsaftes George,the company’sPresident and CEO, SPS. SEC filings show that Koutsaftes George sold 5,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $214.17 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7343.0 shares.

Honeywell International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Adamczyk Darius (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 40,520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $211.20 per share for $8.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the HON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Kapur Vimal (President & COO) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $207.46 for $1.56 million. The insider now directly holds 13,896 shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON).

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading -13.60% down over the past 12 months and 3M Company (MMM) that is -28.42% lower over the same period. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is -15.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.