A peek at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): Who has invested in It?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) is -32.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $13.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AHT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $6.51, the stock is -5.62% and -10.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -17.21% off its SMA200. AHT registered -49.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.50%.

The stock witnessed a -17.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.61%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $222.58M and $1.17B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.37% and -50.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Analyst Forecasts

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.30% this year

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.37M, and float is at 33.98M with Short Float at 5.82%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ansell Benjamin J MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ansell Benjamin J MD sold 110 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $7.69 per share for a total of $846.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.