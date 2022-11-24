A peek at Crescent Energy Company (CRGY): Who has invested in It?

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) is 11.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.86 and a high of $19.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRGY stock was last observed hovering at around $14.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.14, the stock is -0.13% and -2.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -8.18% off its SMA200. CRGY registered a loss of -18.17% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -3.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.79%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $2.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.11 and Fwd P/E is 4.76. Distance from 52-week low is 30.20% and -28.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.20%).

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crescent Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -204.20% this year

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.99M, and float is at 38.43M with Short Float at 10.96%.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Conner Benjamin. SEC filings show that Conner Benjamin bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $13.29 per share for a total of $6645.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17536.0 shares.

Crescent Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Rockecharlie David C. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $13.93 per share for $13930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37000.0 shares of the CRGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Rockecharlie David C. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $14.00 for $14000.0. The insider now directly holds 36,000 shares of Crescent Energy Company (CRGY).