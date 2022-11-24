A peek at CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Who has invested in It?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is 164.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.03 and a high of $41.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVI stock was last observed hovering at around $40.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95%.

Currently trading at $39.91, the stock is 3.08% and 15.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 39.10% off its SMA200. CVI registered 160.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.32%.

The stock witnessed a 1.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.58%, and is -0.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has around 1429 employees, a market worth around $4.01B and $10.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.87 and Fwd P/E is 12.01. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 206.23% and -3.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 109.80% this year

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.53M, and float is at 100.52M with Short Float at 2.16%.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 91.88% up over the past 12 months and HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) that is 94.05% higher over the same period. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 110.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.