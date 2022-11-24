A peek at Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Who has invested in It?

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is -19.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.43 and a high of $140.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRT stock was last observed hovering at around $110.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53%.

Currently trading at $109.53, the stock is 5.76% and 12.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 1.88% off its SMA200. FRT registered -16.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.28%.

The stock witnessed a 13.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.06%, and is 3.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $8.83B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.51 and Fwd P/E is 41.18. Profit margin for the company is 25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.73% and -22.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 100.70% this year

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.21M, and float is at 80.51M with Short Float at 2.47%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FAEDER DAVID W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FAEDER DAVID W bought 10,565 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $95.84 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23878.0 shares.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -7.70% down over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is -6.41% lower over the same period. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is -10.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.