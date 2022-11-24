A peek at International Money Express Inc. (IMXI): Who has invested in It?

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) is 33.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.74 and a high of $27.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMXI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71%.

Currently trading at $21.36, the stock is -7.64% and -9.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -0.44% off its SMA200. IMXI registered 39.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.48%.

The stock witnessed a -19.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.84%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) has around 674 employees, a market worth around $785.41M and $519.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.50 and Fwd P/E is 11.26. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.91% and -23.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Money Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.00% this year

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.39M, and float is at 32.70M with Short Float at 2.48%.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lisy Robert, the company’s CEO, President & Chairman. SEC filings show that Lisy Robert sold 74,466 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $20.36 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

International Money Express Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Lisy Robert (CEO, President & Chairman) sold a total of 75,534 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $20.25 per share for $1.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the IMXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Godfrey Adam P (Director) disposed off 21,000 shares at an average price of $25.79 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 1,803,351 shares of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI).