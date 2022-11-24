A peek at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW): Who has invested in It?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) is -30.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.97 and a high of $25.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KW stock was last observed hovering at around $16.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $16.50, the stock is 0.05% and 2.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -16.84% off its SMA200. KW registered -28.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.50%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.56%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $2.25B and $531.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.73 and Fwd P/E is 16.55. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.11% and -34.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.90%).

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Analyst Forecasts

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 237.70% this year

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.84M, and float is at 117.16M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh sold 23,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $16.09 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23934.0 shares.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that ZAX STANLEY R (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $18.15 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the KW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, RICKS MARY (PRESIDENT) disposed off 62,357 shares at an average price of $19.05 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 2,031,929 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW).

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -37.70% down over the past 12 months. American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) is 69.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.