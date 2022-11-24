A peek at Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX): Who has invested in It?

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) is -94.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $9.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LHDX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is -38.04% and -55.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -6.17% at the moment leaves the stock -81.25% off its SMA200. LHDX registered -92.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.02%.

The stock witnessed a -58.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.90%, and is 15.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.32% over the week and 17.29% over the month.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $18.76M and $192.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.75% and -95.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.50%).

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lucira Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.50% this year

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.93M, and float is at 36.58M with Short Float at 0.18%.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kashmolah Ghazi, the company’s Ex VP & Chief Quality Officer. SEC filings show that Kashmolah Ghazi sold 4,790 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $1676.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Lucira Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that Allen Anthony Joseph (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 17,052 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $1.39 per share for $23702.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the LHDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 18, George Dan (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 343 shares at an average price of $1.38 for $473.0. The insider now directly holds 46,011 shares of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX).