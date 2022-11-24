A peek at Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM): Who has invested in It?

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is -17.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $284.99 and a high of $446.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MLM stock was last observed hovering at around $364.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $404.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.89% off the consensus price target high of $480.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -4.38% lower than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $365.32, the stock is 5.86% and 10.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 5.60% off its SMA200. MLM registered -13.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.98%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.84%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $22.32B and $6.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.69 and Fwd P/E is 23.98. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.19% and -18.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.30M, and float is at 61.68M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLE SUE W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLE SUE W sold 1,685 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $355.61 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21155.0 shares.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Mohr John P (SVP – CIO) sold a total of 0 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $321.75 per share for $144.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14826.0 shares of the MLM stock.