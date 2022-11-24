A peek at OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR): Who has invested in It?

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) is -43.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.62 and a high of $9.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSUR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.21% lower than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.95, the stock is 5.91% and 17.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 0.94% off its SMA200. OSUR registered -46.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.32%.

The stock witnessed a 19.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.14%, and is -3.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has around 785 employees, a market worth around $357.34M and $328.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.93% and -49.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OraSure Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.50% this year

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.62M, and float is at 69.78M with Short Float at 2.81%.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANCASTER RONNY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LANCASTER RONNY B bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

OraSure Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Aspinall Mara G. (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $4.19 per share for $25138.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77218.0 shares of the OSUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Gagliano Nancy J (Director) acquired 2,200 shares at an average price of $4.39 for $9658.0. The insider now directly holds 42,160 shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR).

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -84.76% down over the past 12 months and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is -1.71% lower over the same period.