A peek at Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK): Who has invested in It?

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) is -50.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $4.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRTK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.6% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 79.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -14.89% and -19.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 4.23% at the moment leaves the stock -15.84% off its SMA200. PRTK registered -50.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.59%.

The stock witnessed a -37.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.98%, and is 8.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $124.63M and $116.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.34. Profit margin for the company is -76.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.75% and -55.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.00%).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.17M, and float is at 46.32M with Short Float at 7.01%.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Woodrow Adam, the company’s President & Chief Commercial. SEC filings show that Woodrow Adam sold 4,563 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $3.47 per share for a total of $15834.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Loh Evan (CEO) sold a total of 8,805 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $3.47 per share for $30553.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.28 million shares of the PRTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Haskel William M. (CLO, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 4,382 shares at an average price of $3.47 for $15206.0. The insider now directly holds 437,801 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is trading -40.73% down over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 36.62% higher over the same period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is 16.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.