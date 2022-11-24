A peek at Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP): Who has invested in It?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is -3.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.46 and a high of $101.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RHP stock was last observed hovering at around $91.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.5% off its average median price target of $100.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.83% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.95% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.00, the stock is 1.12% and 6.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 2.99% off its SMA200. RHP registered 0.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.76%.

The stock witnessed a 1.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.52%, and is -0.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) has around 561 employees, a market worth around $4.80B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.40 and Fwd P/E is 24.84. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.30% and -12.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.70% this year

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.16M, and float is at 53.40M with Short Float at 3.00%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhasin Rachna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bhasin Rachna sold 4,810 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $92.53 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4585.0 shares.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Pantoya Christine (Director) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $94.02 per share for $37608.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4973.0 shares of the RHP stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading -49.13% down over the past 12 months and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) that is -10.12% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -13.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.