A peek at Service Corporation International (SCI): Who has invested in It?

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is 0.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.85 and a high of $75.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCI stock was last observed hovering at around $71.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.27% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.82% higher than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.17, the stock is 5.04% and 12.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 8.32% off its SMA200. SCI registered 3.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.06%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.59%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Service Corporation International (SCI) has around 17022 employees, a market worth around $10.92B and $4.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.12 and Fwd P/E is 20.15. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.19% and -5.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

Service Corporation International (SCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Service Corporation International (SCI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Service Corporation International is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.80% this year

Service Corporation International (SCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.78M, and float is at 149.23M with Short Float at 3.16%.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Service Corporation International (SCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nash Elisabeth G., the company’s Sr. V.P. Operations Services. SEC filings show that Nash Elisabeth G. sold 1,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $71.52 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Service Corporation International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that BUCKWALTER ALAN R III (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $71.64 per share for $1.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32326.0 shares of the SCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, TANZBERGER ERIC D (Sr. VP, and CFO) disposed off 80,000 shares at an average price of $72.01 for $5.76 million. The insider now directly holds 51,660 shares of Service Corporation International (SCI).

Service Corporation International (SCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invacare Corporation (IVC) that is -89.60% lower over the past 12 months. Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is -16.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.