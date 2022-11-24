A peek at Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM): Who has invested in It?

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) is 88.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.46 and a high of $53.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLVM stock was last observed hovering at around $52.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

Currently trading at $52.60, the stock is 11.46% and 23.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 31.71% off its SMA200. SLVM registered 69.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.22%.

The stock witnessed a 12.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.69%, and is 8.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $3.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.90 and Fwd P/E is 5.33. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.79% and -0.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 95.70% this year

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.10M, and float is at 39.27M with Short Float at 3.46%.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CITIGROUP INC, the company’s See General Remark. SEC filings show that CITIGROUP INC sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $36.25 per share for a total of $167.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15318.0 shares.

Sylvamo Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,614,358 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $36.25 per share for $167.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SLVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ (10% Owner) disposed off 4,132,000 shares at an average price of $34.75 for $143.59 million. The insider now directly holds 4,614,358 shares of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM).