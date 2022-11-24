Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) is -30.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.28 and a high of $22.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $15.07, the stock is 4.41% and 8.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -14.34% off its SMA200. AKR registered -32.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.63%.

The stock witnessed a 9.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.04%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $320.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 188.37. Profit margin for the company is -7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.72% and -33.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Analyst Forecasts

Acadia Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 345.50% this year

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.98M, and float is at 94.22M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUSCOMBE WENDY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUSCOMBE WENDY W sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $21.18 per share for a total of $31765.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33399.0 shares.

Acadia Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that LUSCOMBE WENDY W (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $21.62 per share for $21623.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34899.0 shares of the AKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Gottfried John J. (Executive VP and CFO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $21.85 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 7,600 shares of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR).