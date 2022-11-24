Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) is -1.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.04 and a high of $21.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACET stock was last observed hovering at around $17.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.41% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 18.1% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.20, the stock is -5.81% and 4.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock 12.85% off its SMA200. ACET registered 80.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.99%.

The stock witnessed a 5.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.44%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $713.11M and $30.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 90.27% and -21.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.20%).

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adicet Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.00% this year

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.64M, and float is at 38.35M with Short Float at 9.35%.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aftab Blake, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Aftab Blake sold 6,967 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28209.0 shares.

Adicet Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Schor Chen (President & CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $20.06 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53424.0 shares of the ACET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Schor Chen (President & CEO) disposed off 9,955 shares at an average price of $21.03 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 91,469 shares of Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET).