Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) is -35.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.15 and a high of $23.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGTI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.35% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 17.39% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.87, the stock is -8.22% and -9.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -19.99% off its SMA200. AGTI registered -32.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.74%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.96%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.11 and Fwd P/E is 16.34. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.08% and -37.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agiliti Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 204.10% this year

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.21M, and float is at 132.94M with Short Float at 2.35%.

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leonard Thomas J, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Leonard Thomas J sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $20.47 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.93 million shares.

Agiliti Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Leonard Thomas J (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 7,106 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $20.14 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.93 million shares of the AGTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, MCCABE MATTHEW E. (SVP OF FINANCE & TREASURER) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 27,844 shares of Agiliti Inc. (AGTI).

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.16% up over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -14.83% lower over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -30.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.