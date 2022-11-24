Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is 81.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.66 and a high of $27.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARLP stock was last observed hovering at around $22.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.73% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 18.29% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.88, the stock is -0.70% and -1.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 15.17% off its SMA200. ARLP registered 107.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.97%.

The stock witnessed a -2.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.10%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has around 2990 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.26 and Fwd P/E is 3.57. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.85% and -17.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 234.20% this year

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.19M, and float is at 89.87M with Short Float at 3.93%.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBINSON JOHN H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROBINSON JOHN H sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $43500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7462.0 shares.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that ROBINSON JOHN H (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $13.80 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10462.0 shares of the ARLP stock.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is trading 26.44% up over the past 12 months and Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) that is 243.61% higher over the same period. CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is 24.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.