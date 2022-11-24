Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) is -76.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $14.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATHA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.82% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.03, the stock is -3.44% and -5.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -52.91% off its SMA200. ATHA registered -78.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.99%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.13%, and is -1.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.76% and -79.69% from its 52-week high.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athira Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.90% this year

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.82M, and float is at 35.89M with Short Float at 5.00%.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOEBIUS HANS, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that MOEBIUS HANS bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $3.29 per share for a total of $16442.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65836.0 shares.

Athira Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (Director) bought a total of 1,101,362 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $2.99 per share for $3.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.8 million shares of the ATHA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (Director) acquired 270,000 shares at an average price of $2.99 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 3,695,916 shares of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA).

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.08% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.01% higher over the same period. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is 19.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.