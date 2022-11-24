Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) is -33.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.23 and a high of $27.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BGFV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.53% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.67, the stock is -0.33% and 7.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -5.87% off its SMA200. BGFV registered -51.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.94%.

The stock witnessed a 2.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.60%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $285.71M and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.37 and Fwd P/E is 9.25. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.85% and -54.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.20%).

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.10% this year

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.59M, and float is at 21.12M with Short Float at 25.23%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRALEY JEFFREY L, the company’s Senior VP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that FRALEY JEFFREY L sold 3,268 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $12.28 per share for a total of $40131.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13775.0 shares.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Starr Shane O (Senior VP, Operations) sold a total of 3,135 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $13.72 per share for $43012.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14950.0 shares of the BGFV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Starr Shane O (Senior VP, Operations) disposed off 7,750 shares at an average price of $16.53 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 13,550 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV).

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) that is trading -11.57% down over the past 12 months and Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) that is -26.17% lower over the same period. Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is -27.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.