Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) is -41.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.89 and a high of $19.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRBU stock was last observed hovering at around $8.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.24% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 53.74% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.79, the stock is -7.40% and -11.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -1.73% off its SMA200. CRBU registered -50.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.46%.

The stock witnessed a -10.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.01%, and is -4.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $536.19M and $12.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 79.75% and -55.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.90%).

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.60% this year

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.89M, and float is at 54.43M with Short Float at 6.65%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fischesser Ryan, the company’s VP of Finance and Controller. SEC filings show that Fischesser Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $10.80 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Kanner Steven (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 43,248 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $11.22 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the CRBU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Fischesser Ryan (VP of Finance and Controller) acquired 7,387 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $29553.0. The insider now directly holds 109,082 shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU).

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 37.75% up over the past 12 months and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) that is -31.28% lower over the same period. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is -57.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.