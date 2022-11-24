Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) is -11.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.85 and a high of $42.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLDX stock was last observed hovering at around $34.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $34.39, the stock is -1.57% and 7.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 11.62% off its SMA200. CLDX registered -15.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.04%.

The stock witnessed a 0.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.24%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 73.25% and -19.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.90%).

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.10M, and float is at 46.96M with Short Float at 9.58%.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cavanaugh Sarah, the company’s SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN. SEC filings show that Cavanaugh Sarah sold 1,355 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $36.38 per share for a total of $49289.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1284.0 shares.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Cavanaugh Sarah (SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN.) sold a total of 31,312 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $36.73 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1284.0 shares of the CLDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Young Diane C. (SVP, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) disposed off 19,000 shares at an average price of $37.30 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 2,115 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX).