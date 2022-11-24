Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) is -69.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is 23.76% and 13.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 14.20% at the moment leaves the stock -17.56% off its SMA200. CGTX registered -79.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.91%.

The stock witnessed a 12.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.81%, and is 40.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.02% over the week and 14.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 80.37% and -82.37% from its 52-week high.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.90% this year

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.84M, and float is at 21.24M with Short Float at 0.29%.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ricciardi Lisa, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Ricciardi Lisa bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $1.30 per share for a total of $15600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24500.0 shares.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Wallace Peggy (Director) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $1.20 per share for $15000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37961.0 shares of the CGTX stock.