CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is 21.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.39 and a high of $14.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CXW stock was last observed hovering at around $12.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.15, the stock is 9.20% and 20.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 14.09% off its SMA200. CXW registered 2.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.37%.

The stock witnessed a 22.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.23%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has around 10348 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.48 and Fwd P/E is 16.20. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.82% and -14.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoreCivic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -196.40% this year

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.57M, and float is at 113.02M with Short Float at 3.55%.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grande Anthony L, the company’s EVP, Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Grande Anthony L sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $11.53 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

CoreCivic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that GARFINKLE DAVID (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $11.29 per share for $84675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the CXW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Carter, Cole G. (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $11.58 for $57888.0. The insider now directly holds 202,250 shares of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW): Who are the competitors?

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is 15.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.