Cowen Inc. (COWN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) is 7.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.36 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COWN stock was last observed hovering at around $38.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.77% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.77% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.70, the stock is 0.14% and 0.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 22.46% off its SMA200. COWN registered -0.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.58%.

The stock witnessed a -0.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.13%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.18% over the week and 0.34% over the month.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) has around 1534 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.89 and Fwd P/E is 8.40. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.18% and -1.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Cowen Inc. (COWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cowen Inc. (COWN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cowen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year

Cowen Inc. (COWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.04M, and float is at 26.16M with Short Float at 23.17%.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cowen Inc. (COWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kim Lorence H., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kim Lorence H. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $30.03 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Cowen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Barth Brett H (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $28.78 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the COWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, Barth Brett H (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $35.85 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 99,880 shares of Cowen Inc. (COWN).

Cowen Inc. (COWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) that is trading -22.19% down over the past 12 months and Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) that is -15.76% lower over the same period. Evercore Inc. (EVR) is -24.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.