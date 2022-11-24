Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) is -80.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $16.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLTH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.58, the stock is -26.94% and -23.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -49.01% off its SMA200. HLTH registered -72.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.86%.

The stock witnessed a -28.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.28%, and is -16.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and 7.76% over the month.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) has around 1585 employees, a market worth around $388.11M and $683.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.45% and -84.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 278.90% this year

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.50M, and float is at 126.86M with Short Float at 3.29%.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sever Clint, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Sever Clint sold 26,664 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $3.94 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.95 million shares.

Cue Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Sever Clint (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 26,664 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $3.73 per share for $99457.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.95 million shares of the HLTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Sever Clint (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 26,664 shares at an average price of $3.81 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 3,950,280 shares of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH).

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -59.94% lower over the past 12 months. Danaher Corporation (DHR) is -16.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.