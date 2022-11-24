Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Volatility At 15.03%, Should You Add A Position?

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) is -53.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYCN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is 52.15% and 28.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 5.48% at the moment leaves the stock -0.23% off its SMA200. CYCN registered -63.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 35.43%.

The stock witnessed a 77.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.09%, and is 60.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.03% over the week and 13.78% over the month.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $32.36M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 126.74% and -73.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-107.10%).

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.40% this year

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.49M, and float is at 41.13M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.