Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) is 25.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.44 and a high of $28.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAWN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.15% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 39.6% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.14, the stock is 2.60% and 4.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 32.13% off its SMA200. DAWN registered 11.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 243.18%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.59%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 288.60% and -25.43% from its 52-week high.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -587.70% this year

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.01M, and float is at 51.83M with Short Float at 9.72%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by York Charles N II, the company’s COO, CFO and Secretary. SEC filings show that York Charles N II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $20.76 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Bender Jeremy (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $20.76 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.2 million shares of the DAWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, York Charles N II (COO, CFO and Secretary) disposed off 430 shares at an average price of $21.46 for $9228.0. The insider now directly holds 296,497 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -4.37% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -59.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.