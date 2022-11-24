EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Volatility At 9.47%, Should You Add A Position?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) is -69.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $23.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $28.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.14% off the consensus price target high of $28.75 offered by analysts, but current levels are 84.14% higher than the price target low of $28.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.56, the stock is 9.03% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock -45.46% off its SMA200. EH registered -79.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.00%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.58%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.47% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has around 326 employees, a market worth around $252.53M and $5.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.32% and -80.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.40%).

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Analyst Forecasts

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -247.50% this year

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.20M, and float is at 36.94M with Short Float at 18.47%.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boeing Company (BA) that is trading -16.39% down over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 25.87% higher over the same period. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is -31.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.