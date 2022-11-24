Embecta Corp. (EMBC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) is -29.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.62 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMBC stock was last observed hovering at around $32.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.06% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -31.92% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.98, the stock is 6.38% and 9.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 10.06% off its SMA200. EMBC registered a gain of 28.58% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 7.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.03%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) has around 2029 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.64 and Fwd P/E is 10.59. Distance from 52-week low is 39.63% and -32.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.40%).

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Embecta Corp. (EMBC) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Embecta Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.80M, and float is at 57.62M with Short Float at 5.01%.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Embecta Corp. (EMBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.