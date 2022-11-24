Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is 20.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $244.57 and a high of $337.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RE stock was last observed hovering at around $327.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66%.

Currently trading at $328.91, the stock is 3.28% and 13.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 16.23% off its SMA200. RE registered 17.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.86%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.81%, and is 3.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) has around 1947 employees, a market worth around $12.64B and $12.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.55 and Fwd P/E is 7.80. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.48% and -2.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 189.40% this year

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.80M, and float is at 38.55M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mukherjee Sanjoy, the company’s ExecVP, Gen Counsel, Secretary. SEC filings show that Mukherjee Sanjoy sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $317.38 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42393.0 shares.

Everest Re Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that GALTNEY WILLIAM F JR (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $325.93 per share for $1.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34106.0 shares of the RE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, WEBER JOHN A (Director) disposed off 1,335 shares at an average price of $322.03 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 6,409 shares of Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE).

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is trading 0.85% up over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 40.74% higher over the same period.