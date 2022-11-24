EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Volatility At 11.59%, Should You Add A Position?

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) is 36.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $10.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EZPW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.42% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.03, the stock is 5.54% and 15.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 30.79% off its SMA200. EZPW registered 22.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.21%.

The stock witnessed a 12.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.59%, and is 2.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.59% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $526.78M and $845.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.30. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.03% and -2.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EZCORP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 295.50% this year

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.60M, and float is at 49.15M with Short Float at 8.82%.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) that is trading 0.38% up over the past 12 months and Enova International Inc. (ENVA) that is -2.32% lower over the same period. FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) is 40.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.