Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) is 12.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.62 and a high of $16.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FPI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $13.48, the stock is -2.39% and -0.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -2.87% off its SMA200. FPI registered 10.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.73%.

The stock witnessed a -4.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.47%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $726.17M and $59.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.48 and Fwd P/E is 84.25. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.93% and -17.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.49M, and float is at 50.20M with Short Float at 4.15%.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pittman Paul A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Pittman Paul A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 at a price of $12.54 per share for a total of $12540.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.26 million shares.

Farmland Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Fabbri Luca (President) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $12.94 per share for $12940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4043.0 shares of the FPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Pittman Paul A (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $14.03 for $14030.0. The insider now directly holds 1,259,000 shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI).

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -7.70% down over the past 12 months and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is -17.00% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -40.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.