Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Volatility At 10.63%, Should You Add A Position?

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) is -38.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $4.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMDA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is -12.33% and -14.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -38.32% off its SMA200. GMDA registered -43.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.10%.

The stock witnessed a -6.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.70%, and is -15.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.63% over the week and 9.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.18% and -66.95% from its 52-week high.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.44M, and float is at 59.35M with Short Float at 5.75%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLS STEPHEN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLS STEPHEN T bought 9,677 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $1.55 per share for a total of $14999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11677.0 shares.

Gamida Cell Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Tomasello Shawn (Director) bought a total of 9,677 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $1.55 per share for $14999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11677.0 shares of the GMDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Blum Robert I (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $77500.0. The insider now directly holds 52,000 shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA).