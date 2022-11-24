Here are the top Institutional holders of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) shares

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) is 47.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $2.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGFS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.94, the stock is 7.90% and 44.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 58.20% off its SMA200. AGFS registered 50.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 65.17%.

The stock witnessed a 87.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.75%, and is 3.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $155.44M and $169.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.37% and -0.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.30% this year

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.40M, and float is at 51.34M with Short Float at 2.80%.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lewis Clinton A. Jr., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Lewis Clinton A. Jr. bought 21,400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $1.79 per share for a total of $38345.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53450.0 shares.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Lewis Clinton A. Jr. (CEO) bought a total of 32,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $1.69 per share for $54283.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32050.0 shares of the AGFS stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) that is -9.70% lower over the past 12 months.