Here are the top Institutional holders of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) is -42.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.19 and a high of $140.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFAM stock was last observed hovering at around $72.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.88% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -27.18% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.49, the stock is 4.32% and 14.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -20.81% off its SMA200. BFAM registered -41.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.90%.

The stock witnessed a 13.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.88%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has around 25800 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $1.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.46 and Fwd P/E is 23.33. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.77% and -48.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 158.60% this year

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.66M, and float is at 57.07M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOLAND ELIZABETH J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BOLAND ELIZABETH J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $135.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98571.0 shares.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that BOLAND ELIZABETH J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,846 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $130.00 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90451.0 shares of the BFAM stock.