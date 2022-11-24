Here are the top Institutional holders of Harsco Corporation (HSC) shares

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is -56.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.73 and a high of $17.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.0% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.22, the stock is 16.80% and 38.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -10.84% off its SMA200. HSC registered -51.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.25%.

The stock witnessed a 51.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.97%, and is 5.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $576.30M and $1.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.45. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.57% and -59.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 144.40% this year

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.53M, and float is at 77.97M with Short Float at 5.23%.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Harsco Corporation (HSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $11.92 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Harsco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Aga Anshooman (SVP and CFO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $11.78 per share for $23560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the HSC stock.

Harsco Corporation (HSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is trading 5.39% up over the past 12 months and Dover Corporation (DOV) that is -18.88% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -13.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.