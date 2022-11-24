Here are the top Institutional holders of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) shares

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) is -2.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.10 and a high of $70.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNW stock was last observed hovering at around $65.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.36% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -35.71% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.14, the stock is 11.59% and 26.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 21.60% off its SMA200. LNW registered -1.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.23%.

The stock witnessed a 22.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.27%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $6.03B and $2.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.74. Distance from 52-week low is 62.44% and -7.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Light & Wonder Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.60% this year

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.00M, and float is at 92.51M with Short Float at 5.44%.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fine Capital Partners, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 27,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $52.69 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.42 million shares.

Light & Wonder Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Fine Capital Partners, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $52.15 per share for $2.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.45 million shares of the LNW stock.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) that is trading -4.25% down over the past 12 months and PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) that is -31.15% lower over the same period.