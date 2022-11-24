Here are the top Institutional holders of Photronics Inc. (PLAB) shares

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is 0.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.16 and a high of $25.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $18.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $18.99, the stock is 8.26% and 17.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 4.96% off its SMA200. PLAB registered 36.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.33%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.67%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has around 1728 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $795.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.43 and Fwd P/E is 9.42. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.30% and -26.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Photronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.70M, and float is at 59.84M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Photronics Inc. (PLAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TYSON MITCHELL G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $16.53 per share for a total of $33060.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60379.0 shares.

Photronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that TYSON MITCHELL G (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $15.00 per share for $30000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62379.0 shares of the PLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, TYSON MITCHELL G (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $16.47 for $32940.0. The insider now directly holds 64,379 shares of Photronics Inc. (PLAB).

Photronics Inc. (PLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AXT Inc. (AXTI) that is trading -37.05% down over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is -31.00% lower over the same period. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is -29.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.