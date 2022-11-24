Here are the top Institutional holders of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) shares

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) is -79.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $15.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSHA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is 13.79% and 15.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -40.59% off its SMA200. TSHA registered -81.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.02%.

The stock witnessed a -21.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.37%, and is -4.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.33% over the week and 12.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 73.33% and -84.75% from its 52-week high.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Analyst Forecasts

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.60% this year

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.94M, and float is at 36.91M with Short Float at 4.53%.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manning Paul B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Manning Paul B bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.64 million shares.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Alam Kamran (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $3.47 per share for $11538.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the TSHA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Alam Kamran (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,717 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $34010.0. The insider now directly holds 269,446 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA).

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) that is trading 44.64% up over the past 12 months and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is 0.88% higher over the same period. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is 77.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.