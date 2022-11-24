Here are the top Institutional holders of The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) shares

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is -27.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.30 and a high of $201.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIDD stock was last observed hovering at around $140.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.01%.

Currently trading at $142.06, the stock is 3.46% and 5.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -3.50% off its SMA200. MIDD registered -23.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.66%.

The stock witnessed a 3.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.00%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) has around 4465 employees, a market worth around $7.63B and $3.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.43 and Fwd P/E is 14.86. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.09% and -29.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 129.30% this year

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.87M, and float is at 53.32M with Short Float at 8.79%.

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLER JOHN R III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MILLER JOHN R III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $139.26 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11880.0 shares.

The Middleby Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Palisi Chapin Sarah (Director) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $142.86 per share for $35715.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6985.0 shares of the MIDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Palisi Chapin Sarah (Director) disposed off 225 shares at an average price of $148.00 for $33300.0. The insider now directly holds 7,235 shares of The Middleby Corporation (MIDD).

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) that is trading -35.85% down over the past 12 months and Tennant Company (TNC) that is -25.48% lower over the same period.