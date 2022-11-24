Here are the top Institutional holders of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) shares

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) is 17.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.33 and a high of $4.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TKC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $4.21, the stock is 8.32% and 23.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 31.49% off its SMA200. TKC registered 14.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.28%.

The stock witnessed a 24.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.75%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) has around 18999 employees, a market worth around $3.83B and $2.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.58 and Fwd P/E is 6.28. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.69% and -5.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Analyst Forecasts

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 871.21M, and float is at 478.19M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -50.42% lower over the past 12 months. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is -30.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.