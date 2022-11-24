Here are the top Institutional holders of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) shares

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) is -38.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERV stock was last observed hovering at around $22.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.87% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 35.43% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.60, the stock is -20.32% and -29.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -11.86% off its SMA200. VERV registered -35.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.16%.

The stock witnessed a -35.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.29%, and is -8.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) has around 113 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.21% and -47.44% from its 52-week high.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -351.70% this year

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.21M, and float is at 45.18M with Short Float at 22.25%.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yeshwant Krishna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yeshwant Krishna sold 48,583 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $31.14 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.26 million shares.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that GV 2017 GP, L.L.C. (Member of 10% Group) sold a total of 97,166 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $31.14 per share for $3.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the VERV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Yeshwant Krishna (Director) disposed off 49,568 shares at an average price of $32.79 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 4,308,630 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.16% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -4.37% lower over the same period.