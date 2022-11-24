Here are the top Institutional holders of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) is -64.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $13.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBOT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 24.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is 5.41% and 6.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 4.70% at the moment leaves the stock -9.18% off its SMA200. RBOT registered -69.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.12%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.98%, and is 10.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.94% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.84. Distance from 52-week low is 34.40% and -71.24% from its 52-week high.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.80% this year

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.97M, and float is at 64.13M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khalifa Sammy, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Khalifa Sammy sold 18,041 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $3.29 per share for a total of $59265.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Morris June (CLO, GC and Secretary) sold a total of 6,018 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $3.28 per share for $19751.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the RBOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Kelly William John (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 6,069 shares at an average price of $3.28 for $19918.0. The insider now directly holds 319,067 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT).