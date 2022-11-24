Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) is -10.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.86 and a high of $41.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERE stock was last observed hovering at around $29.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $29.13, the stock is 3.27% and 4.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 0.16% off its SMA200. CERE registered -10.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.25%.

The stock witnessed a 6.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.98%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 46.68% and -29.74% from its 52-week high.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.31M, and float is at 128.77M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Renger John, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Renger John sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2704.0 shares.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Renger John (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2704.0 shares of the CERE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, PATRICK DEVAL L (Director) disposed off 47,705 shares at an average price of $30.78 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE).