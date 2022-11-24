Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD)

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) is 44.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.94 and a high of $164.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHRD stock was last observed hovering at around $154.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.73% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.67% off the consensus price target high of $218.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.75% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.13, the stock is -1.83% and 3.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 17.47% off its SMA200. CHRD registered 39.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.05%.

The stock witnessed a 0.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.77%, and is -3.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) has around 255 employees, a market worth around $6.36B and $3.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.33 and Fwd P/E is 4.54. Distance from 52-week low is 64.38% and -8.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (56.80%).

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 105.00% this year

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.32M, and float is at 39.34M with Short Float at 5.34%.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Lynn A, the company’s Executive Chair. SEC filings show that Peterson Lynn A sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $161.41 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Chord Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Rimer Charles J. (Executive VP and COO) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $160.01 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90741.0 shares of the CHRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Chord Energy Corp (10% Owner) disposed off 11,400,000 shares at an average price of $26.71 for $304.49 million. The insider now directly holds 9,585,668 shares of Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD).